Woman hit in collision returns home
Heinemann, 39, was hit by a car around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 as she walked across the intersection of Philip and Tabor. The car dragged her 75 feet, police said, leaving her in the middle of the street with serious injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Platte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr platte
|1
|(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK
|Sep '16
|Allan
|1
|Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent...
|Sep '16
|Stephane Le Pig
|2
|find out who has been arrested are wanted in li...
|Aug '16
|hottest sheets
|1
|need tow truck to pull me out of median (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sheryl2775
|1
|Knobel Refrigeration (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|McKeever
|1
|does anyone remember the resturant named burger... (Aug '11)
|Jul '15
|North Platter -John
|7
Find what you want!
Search North Platte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC