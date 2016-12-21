Police reports: Mad dad, car chases, assault

North Platte police have had a busy holiday week so far, capped by the arrest early Wednesday morning of a dad who allegedly beat up a teenage boy who was interested in his 12-year-old daughter. That police report started at 3:12 a.m. on Wednesday, when officers went to home in the 800 block of South York to investigate a report that a man kicked in the back door and broke into the house.

