North Platte receives housing grant
North Platte will receive a community development block grant of $397,500 to assist approximately 12 homeowners who are at or below 80% of the area median income to rehab their homes. In all, $2.1 million in CDBG funds were awarded to six Nebraska communities to complete owner occupied rehabilitation, the announcement said.
