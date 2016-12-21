Gayland, Sandy Meyer named college alumni of 2016
Gayland and Sandy Meyer were honored last month during the Nebraska Community College Association's annual meeting at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Kearney. Members of MPCC's Cabinet selected the Meyers because of their long history of returning gifts of time, talent and treasure to the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.
Add your comments below
