Dawson Power warns of scam
Suspicious calls demanding payment, or else electric power will be disconnected, have been received by Dawson Public Power District customers, the utilty's officials said Tuesday. Dawson PPD customers are encouraged to contact the utility if they receive a phone call requesting payment, at 800-752-8305.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.
Add your comments below
North Platte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr platte
|1
|(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK
|Sep '16
|Allan
|1
|Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent...
|Sep '16
|Stephane Le Pig
|2
|find out who has been arrested are wanted in li...
|Aug '16
|hottest sheets
|1
|need tow truck to pull me out of median (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sheryl2775
|1
|Knobel Refrigeration (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|McKeever
|1
|does anyone remember the resturant named burger... (Aug '11)
|Jul '15
|North Platter -John
|7
Find what you want!
Search North Platte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC