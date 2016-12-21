County hires attorney in dispute over courthouse heating, cooling
Faced with troubles with the heating, air conditioning and ventilation system in the courthouse, the Lincoln County County Commissioners agreed Monday to hire a Lincoln attorney. The specifics of the dispure were not spelled out, but the trouble is in regards to the groundwater extraction and injection well system that was installed in 2014.
