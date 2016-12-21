Cold weather to return, temps to drop nearly 30 degrees
The return of cold is forecast for the first week of 2017. According to the National Weather Service office out of North Platte, temperatures in central and north central Nebraska could see temperatures drop almost 30 degrees between Sunday, Jan. 1. and Wednesday, Jan. 4. The coldest temperatures are forecast to be Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Custer County Chief.
Add your comments below
North Platte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !!
|Nov '16
|Mr platte
|1
|(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK
|Sep '16
|Allan
|1
|Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent...
|Sep '16
|Stephane Le Pig
|2
|find out who has been arrested are wanted in li...
|Aug '16
|hottest sheets
|1
|need tow truck to pull me out of median (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|sheryl2775
|1
|Knobel Refrigeration (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|McKeever
|1
|does anyone remember the resturant named burger... (Aug '11)
|Jul '15
|North Platter -John
|7
Find what you want!
Search North Platte Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC