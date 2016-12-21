'Christmas at Codys' cancelled due to frigid weather
Due to extreme cold temperatures Saturday evening, the Christmas at the Cody's is cancelled for one night only, the Nebraska Game and Parks Department said Saturday afternoon. The Christmas celebration will take place again as scheduled from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Sunday as well as Dec. 22 and Dec. 23. Each year, organizations in North Platte graciously decorate the state historical park for Christmas and local artists and musicians provide entertainment in the piano room, while guests tour the mansion.
