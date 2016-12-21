Apodaca leaves North Platte despite h...

Apodaca leaves North Platte despite house arrest

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: North Platte Bulletin

The Lincoln County sheriff's office was alarmed Monday evening to learn that Virgil Apodaca, Sr. was heading east out of town even though he was under house arrest. Around 8 p.m. Monday night, a Lincoln County sheriff's spokesman said the monitor showed he was moving east.

