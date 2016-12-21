Acclaimed movie delves into PTSD

Acclaimed movie delves into PTSD

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: North Platte Bulletin

On Jan. 4, Gaithr Films will present a special screening at 7 p.m. of the critically acclaimed film Thank You for Your Service at Carmike Theater, 1000 Dewey in North Platte. Thank You for Your Service tackles the perception of the mental health crisis, and the stigma that military and veterans face in receiving mental health treatment and support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Platte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! Nov '16 Mr platte 1
(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK Sep '16 Allan 1
News Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent... Sep '16 Stephane Le Pig 2
find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... Aug '16 hottest sheets 1
need tow truck to pull me out of median (Apr '16) Apr '16 sheryl2775 1
Knobel Refrigeration (Jul '15) Jul '15 McKeever 1
does anyone remember the resturant named burger... (Aug '11) Jul '15 North Platter -John 7
See all North Platte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Platte Forum Now

North Platte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Platte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

North Platte, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,343 • Total comments across all topics: 277,543,014

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC