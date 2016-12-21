Acclaimed movie delves into PTSD

On Jan. 4, Gaithr Films will present a special screening at 7 p.m. of the critically acclaimed film Thank You for Your Service at Carmike Theater, 1000 Dewey in North Platte. Thank You for Your Service tackles the perception of the mental health crisis, and the stigma that military and veterans face in receiving mental health treatment and support.

