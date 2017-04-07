Yesterdays: 07/04/17

Yesterdays: 07/04/17

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

David Clark, Faulkner County Deputy Prosecutor for 12 years, was sworn in as Division 5 Circuit Judge for Judicial District 20. The new position was created during the 2007 legislative session. Dickey Fortner, captain of the Fire Marshal Division of the Conway Fire Department, and Mark Ledbetter, assistant fire chief, were pictured keeping an eye on a local fireworks stand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for female 5 hr Rdy2ply 1
News Medical Marijuana Rollout Sparks Interest Among... 18 hr Yup yep 6
Limiting Ammunition 21 hr Jake 1
News 17 Injured After Little Rock Nightclub Shooting Tue Tango 1 8
News Police: Ark. nightclub shooting may be gang rel... Jul 3 Capt Obvious 2
News Little Rock police chief: Quick work helped sav... Jul 2 BB Board 2
RAPErt freaks out again Jul 1 guest 6
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,328 • Total comments across all topics: 282,281,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC