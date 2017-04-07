Yesterdays: 07/04/17

David Clark, Faulkner County Deputy Prosecutor for 12 years, was sworn in as Division 5 Circuit Judge for Judicial District 20. The new position was created during the 2007 legislative session. Dickey Fortner, captain of the Fire Marshal Division of the Conway Fire Department, and Mark Ledbetter, assistant fire chief, were pictured keeping an eye on a local fireworks stand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.