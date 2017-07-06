Restaurant Transitions: Ceci's Chicken N Waffles open in Conway;...
You can no longer get this Ceci's Chicken and Belgian Waffle in North Little Rock, but you can find it on Dave Ward Drive in Conway. This update on the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, on track for an Aug. 26 target opening at 6100 W. 12th St., Little Rock.
