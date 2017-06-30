Police locate person of interest afte...

Police locate person of interest after body found in crawl space of Little Rock home

Police have found a man sought as a person of interest in the killing of a woman who was discovered in the crawl space of her family's home in Little Rock. Officer Steve Moore, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said in a statement that Jose Gonzales, 36, of Little Rock was found Monday afternoon at a North Little Rock hospital.

