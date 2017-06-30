PHOTOS, VIDEO: At least 17 hurt in mass shooting at downtown Little Rock nightclub, police say
At least 17 people were shot early Saturday in a mass shooting at a downtown Little Rock club, according to police. Dispatch records show the Little Rock Police Department responded around 2:30 a.m. to disturbance at the Power Ultra Lounge at 220 W. 6th St. As of around 6:10 a.m., all confirmed victims were alive, according to the agency.
