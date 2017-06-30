PHOTOS, VIDEO: At least 17 hurt in ma...

PHOTOS, VIDEO: At least 17 hurt in mass shooting at downtown Little Rock nightclub, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: NWAonline

At least 17 people were shot early Saturday in a mass shooting at a downtown Little Rock club, according to police. Dispatch records show the Little Rock Police Department responded around 2:30 a.m. to disturbance at the Power Ultra Lounge at 220 W. 6th St. As of around 6:10 a.m., all confirmed victims were alive, according to the agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Medical Marijuana Rollout Sparks Interest Among... 2 hr Guest 3
landy vines 5 hr atrueparent 1
News Police: Ark. nightclub shooting may be gang rel... 7 hr Capt Obvious 2
News Little Rock police chief: Quick work helped sav... 18 hr BB Board 2
News 17 Injured After Little Rock Nightclub Shooting 21 hr 13th Angel 6
RAPErt freaks out again Sat guest 6
News Woman Dies After Being Booked In Sherwood Jail (Oct '09) Jun 30 same ole 7
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,172 • Total comments across all topics: 282,206,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC