Hawgz Blues Cafe satisfies soul

Thursday Jul 6

The Sunday Gospel Buffet at Hawgz Blues Cafe in North Little Rock is soul-food heaven, with chicken spaghetti, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, fried chicken and cornbread. Fried chicken, green beans, cabbage, macaroni, mashed potatoes, rolls -- just some of the homey, comforting fare of a perfect, Southern, soul food Sunday lunch.

