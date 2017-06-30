Firms apply for 30 Crossing work
The $631.7 million Interstate 30 corridor project through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock has drawn interest from some of the world's largest civil infrastructure firms. The attraction was evident in the roster of companies that responded by Friday's deadline to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department's request for qualifications from firms interested in designing and building the 30 Crossing project, which will remake the 6.7-mile section of I-30 as well as replace its bridge over the Arkansas River.
