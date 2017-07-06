Driver arrested after high-speed North Little Rock chase
Jason Lee Ives, 31, was charged with fleeing and refusal to submit to arrest. Officers tried to stop Ives after he drove through a stoplight, but Ives sped up, according to an arrest report.
