Arkansas school board hopefuls set to file
The annual candidate filing period for those seeking election Sept. 19 to seats on school boards begins today and will conclude at noon Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A murder in our mist
|10 hr
|Ash1600
|1
|jasmine clark
|12 hr
|TheSharkofBlackWM
|1
|Medical Marijuana Rollout Sparks Interest Among...
|22 hr
|Ross
|5
|17 Injured After Little Rock Nightclub Shooting
|23 hr
|Tango 1
|8
|landy vines
|Mon
|atrueparent
|1
|Police: Ark. nightclub shooting may be gang rel...
|Mon
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Little Rock police chief: Quick work helped sav...
|Jul 2
|BB Board
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC