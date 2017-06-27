UA-PTC Foundation Raises $2M For Arts...

UA-PTC Foundation Raises $2M For Arts Center

The University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College Foundation on Monday announced that it has raised more than $2.5 million to furnish and equip its $30 million, 90,000-SF Center for Humanities and Arts in North Little Rock.

