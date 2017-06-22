The Broadway Joe Talk Show a " June 22, 2017

Kristin V. Knox of Hope Credit Union, Dr. George Parks, Jr., Senior Pastor of New Hope Baptist Church, and Dr. Sharon Stevenson of UAMS & Children's Hospital invites you to Faith, Health & Wellness Fair 2017 , Saturday, June 24th from 9am-1pm at Glenview Community Center, 4800 East 19th Street in North Little Rock. Provided will be Free Health Screenings, Weight/BMI Measurements, Pharmaceutical Advice, HIV/AIDS Prevention Information, ACT Prep Hope Credit Union membership information & more! This event is presented by Hope Credit Union in partnership with New Hope Baptist Church and Baptist Health.

