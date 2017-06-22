The Broadway Joe Talk Show a " June 2...

The Broadway Joe Talk Show a " June 22, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KIPR-FM Little Rock

Kristin V. Knox of Hope Credit Union, Dr. George Parks, Jr., Senior Pastor of New Hope Baptist Church, and Dr. Sharon Stevenson of UAMS & Children's Hospital invites you to Faith, Health & Wellness Fair 2017 , Saturday, June 24th from 9am-1pm at Glenview Community Center, 4800 East 19th Street in North Little Rock. Provided will be Free Health Screenings, Weight/BMI Measurements, Pharmaceutical Advice, HIV/AIDS Prevention Information, ACT Prep Hope Credit Union membership information & more! This event is presented by Hope Credit Union in partnership with New Hope Baptist Church and Baptist Health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIPR-FM Little Rock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14) 11 hr Karij 2
church of satan (Nov '16) 14 hr Mafc 8
Sedina McFarland Wed need help 1
Does any one know a Christopher allen wilson?? Wed Always 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on... Jun 18 guest 4
News Woman Dies After Being Booked In Sherwood Jail (Oct '09) Jun 18 Piss on Sherwood 6
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,061 • Total comments across all topics: 281,957,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC