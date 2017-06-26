Suspect in fatal LR shooting planned ...

Suspect in fatal LR shooting planned robbery, police say

A former employee is accused of setting up a robbery at a detail shop last November that led to a shooting that left one man dead and another wounded, according to an affidavit obtained Monday. Corey Williams Jr. of North Little Rock is charged in connection with the Nov. 15 shooting death of Harvel "Todd" Sieber, who was fatally shot outside Little Rock's Heinz Detail Shop in a botched robbery attempt, according to the affidavit.

