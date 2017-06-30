Staffing shortages in Arkansas a 'snapshot' of VA hiring problems
Two dozen members of the medical staff at John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock gathered along the road outside the facility on Monday morning, holding up signs and chanting at passersby in protest of staffing shortages that they believe are severe and put patients at risk. The Central Arkansas Veterans Affairs Healthcare System, which comprises the Little Rock hospital and one in North Little Rock, is short 140 full-time nurses, causing longer work hours and additional duties for staff, the protesters complained.
