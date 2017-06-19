Roy Lee Boles found 'not guilty' in 2016 shooting death of NLR man
A man charged with capital murder in the 2016 shooting death of a North Little Rock man has been found not guilty. Roy Lee Boles was accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jevon Shearer in the 1300 block of West 20th Street back in February of 2016.
