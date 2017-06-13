Police officer's video goes viral of Livermore family's gift to elderly man
There are 1 comment on the Inside Bay Area story from Tuesday Jun 13, titled Police officer's video goes viral of Livermore family's gift to elderly man.
A heartwarming video of a police officer opening a gift from a Livermore family for an elderly man and his dog in Arkansas, bringing him to tears, has gone viral. The video shows Officer Tommy M Norman helping "Mr. George," a 97-year-old from North Little Rock, Arkansas, open a box of gifts for him and his pup, Quincy, from the Morgan family in Livermore.
#1 Thursday Jun 15
So love Mr George and Quincy. There should be more stories about them.
