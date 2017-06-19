Panel backs requests for rainy-day funds

Panel backs requests for rainy-day funds

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: NWAonline

A legislative panel on Wednesday approved Gov. Asa Hutchinson's proposals to provide $6.4 million in rainy-day funds to several agencies, ranging from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The Republican governor's proposals cleared the Legislative Council's Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee.

