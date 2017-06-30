Officer's social-media wings clipped

North Little Rock police officer Tommy Norman is swarmed by kids Thursday during his daily visit to the Wetherington Boys & Girls Club in North Little Rock. Norman, who has over 1 million people following his community policing videos on Instagram, usually posts social media video of the kids during his visits but was told by the city that he could no longer post on social media while on duty without approval.

