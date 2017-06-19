North Little Rock notebook
The City Council on Monday approved allowing the city to accept a $600,000 Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for the Fire Department to purchase thermal imaging cameras and self-contained breathing apparatus units with additional masks. The Fire Department's application to FEMA has been approved for the purchase.
