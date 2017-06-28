NLR man arrested for stalking minors ...

NLR man arrested for stalking minors online

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

A North Little Rock man was arrested in Faulkner County on Tuesday after he met up with who he thought was going to be a 15-year-old boy. Christopher Jay Harcrow, 43, was charged with internet stalking of a minor after allegedly posting an online ad June 5 "seeking to give 'spankings' to 'boys' and young guys'" and meeting up with an undercover Faulkner County Sheriff's Office investigator, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RAPErt freaks out again 2 hr Capt Obvious 8
Saline County Judicial System... 8 hr Sadly stunned 1
C W Brooks You have serious issues 18 hr concerned citizen 3
church of satan (Nov '16) Wed Sam 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) Jun 25 Capt Obvious 33
Christopher Wilson Jun 24 Something 3
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,985 • Total comments across all topics: 282,127,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC