NLR man arrested for stalking minors online

A North Little Rock man was arrested in Faulkner County on Tuesday after he met up with who he thought was going to be a 15-year-old boy. Christopher Jay Harcrow, 43, was charged with internet stalking of a minor after allegedly posting an online ad June 5 "seeking to give 'spankings' to 'boys' and young guys'" and meeting up with an undercover Faulkner County Sheriff's Office investigator, according to a probable cause affidavit.

