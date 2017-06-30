Metroplan amends plan to nail down a ...

Metroplan amends plan to nail down a wider I-30

The Metroplan board of directors voted on Wednesday to amend its long-range transportation plan to include language better describing the scope of the $631.7 million project to remake the Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock. The vote to add the phrase "capacity improvements" to the plan's description of the project, to reflect that the work is more than just a reconstruction of the section of highway and will include major widening, capped a series of meetings dating from April that served as a platform for the project's opponents and proponents to continue their debate over the merits of the project.

