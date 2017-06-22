Mayor talks up tax rise in North Litt...

Mayor talks up tax rise in North Little Rock

2017-06-22

Mayor Joe Smith told about 50 people at a town-hall-style meeting Wednesday evening that North Little Rock cannot be a progressive city without finding new revenue to help pay for the services it provides and to improve city streets and the police and fire departments. The meeting, the first of five scheduled through next month, was to show the public why North Little Rock will ask city voters to approve a 1 percentage-point city sales-tax increase in an Aug. 8 special election.

