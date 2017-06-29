Mayor talks up added 1% tax, gets cro...

Mayor talks up added 1% tax, gets crowd input

North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith told about 30 residents from the city's east side Thursday evening that a proposed 1 percentage-point city sales tax increase would satisfy the city's financial needs "well into the future." The City Council has set an Aug. 8 special election to ask city voters to approve the tax increase.

