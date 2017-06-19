Man faces trial for 2016 North Little Rock shootings that killed teen

Almost 16 months after three men were found shot -- one fatally -- within a block of each other in North Little Rock, the two survivors face off in Pulaski County Circuit Court today. Roy Lee Boles Jr., 22, is accused of killing 19-year-old Jevon Tyrell Shearer and wounding 26-year-old Ronald Bernard Cash Jr. in February 2016, after setting them up for an armed robbery under the pretense of buying marijuana from Shearer.

