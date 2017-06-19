Jury acquits North Little Rock parolee in killing during holdup
A North Little Rock parolee accused of killing a 19-year-old Sherwood man during a holdup was acquitted on Wednesday after a three-day trial. The nine women and three men of the jury deliberated about 4A1 2 hours to clear 22-year-old Roy Lee Boles Jr. of capital murder, aggravated robbery, first-degree battery and aggravated assault over the February 2016 slaying of 19-year-old Jevon Tyrell Shearer in a North Little Rock shooting that also wounded Shearer's friend.
