Jury acquits North Little Rock parole...

Jury acquits North Little Rock parolee in killing during holdup

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: NWAonline

A North Little Rock parolee accused of killing a 19-year-old Sherwood man during a holdup was acquitted on Wednesday after a three-day trial. The nine women and three men of the jury deliberated about 4A1 2 hours to clear 22-year-old Roy Lee Boles Jr. of capital murder, aggravated robbery, first-degree battery and aggravated assault over the February 2016 slaying of 19-year-old Jevon Tyrell Shearer in a North Little Rock shooting that also wounded Shearer's friend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sedina McFarland 10 hr need help 1
Does any one know a Christopher allen wilson?? 14 hr Always 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on... Jun 18 guest 4
News Woman Dies After Being Booked In Sherwood Jail (Oct '09) Jun 18 Piss on Sherwood 6
News Gang Leader Found Guilty (Feb '06) Jun 18 Whites only 10
Kristen yancey Jun 17 buck nasty 25
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,658 • Total comments across all topics: 281,938,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC