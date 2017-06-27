Investors group buys downtown Little Rock building, envisions commercial use
Capital Group Investors bought this 25,600-square-foot building at 603 W. Markham St. in May for $700,000. Capital Group Investors bought a 25,600-square-foot building on West Markham Street in downtown Little Rock for $700,000 last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|C W Brooks You have serious issues
|Mon
|Guest
|1
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Jun 25
|Capt Obvious
|33
|Christopher Wilson
|Jun 24
|Something
|3
|Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14)
|Jun 22
|Karij
|2
|church of satan (Nov '16)
|Jun 22
|Mafc
|8
|Sedina McFarland
|Jun 21
|need help
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC