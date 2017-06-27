Injured in drive-by shooting, driver ...

Injured in drive-by shooting, driver on I-630 says

7 hrs ago

A Little Rock Police Department crime scene investigator checks a glass door for evidence Tuesday after a robbery at The Corner Store and More at 323 Center St., the southwest corner of the 18-story Tower Building. A victim drove to a McDonald's restaurant in North Little Rock after being hit in a drive-by shooting on Interstate 630 Tuesday evening, authorities said.

