Improper recycling plateaus in Pulaski County; contractor says about 38% of loads contaminated

The amount of materials residents in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Sherwood place into their recycling bins that ends up in a landfill instead of being recycled has stayed steady at about 38 percent for the past 14 months, according to the latest reports from recycling contractor Waste Management. Many of the same problems with contamination have continued but have plateaued in frequency, while company and local government officials have stalled on community outreach programs designed to promote proper recycling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.