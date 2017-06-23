Greenbrier man accused of raping clos...

Greenbrier man accused of raping close family member

Jesse Wayne Nicholes Hale, 25, is accused of raping a close family member "over a two to three month period" last year, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Bledsoe said. "The victim advised deputies that this happened in her bedroom at her father's house at another address in Greenbrier, Arkansas where she lived at the time of the report," he said.

