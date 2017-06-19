Eureka Springs sets July 4th firework...

Eureka Springs sets July 4th fireworks; display to be city's first in 11 years

"We wanted to do something to celebrate because it's not only the United States' birthday but it's Eureka Springs' birthday," said Mayor Robert "Butch" Berry. Concessions will be available beginning at 5 p.m., and the fireworks display will start 9:30 p.m., according to eurekasprings.org.

