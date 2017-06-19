Eureka Springs sets July 4th fireworks; display to be city's first in 11 years
"We wanted to do something to celebrate because it's not only the United States' birthday but it's Eureka Springs' birthday," said Mayor Robert "Butch" Berry. Concessions will be available beginning at 5 p.m., and the fireworks display will start 9:30 p.m., according to eurekasprings.org.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14)
|Thu
|Karij
|2
|church of satan (Nov '16)
|Thu
|Mafc
|8
|Sedina McFarland
|Wed
|need help
|1
|Does any one know a Christopher allen wilson??
|Jun 21
|Always
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on...
|Jun 18
|guest
|4
|Woman Dies After Being Booked In Sherwood Jail (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Piss on Sherwood
|6
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC