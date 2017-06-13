Election day in Pulaski County School District, Pine Bluff

A couple of special elections to watch today, for a bond refinance plan to pay for a new high school at Sylvan Hills and for a sales tax to make improvements in Pine Bluff . * The Pulaski County School District wants voters to approve extension of 14.8 debt mills that would expire in 2035 by 13 years to float a $66 million bond issue for building a high school able to accommodate 2,200 students and consolidate separate campuses for ninth graders and 10-12 graders.

