Drain pipe work gets NLR's OK to proceed

Missing Mayor Joe Smith and three aldermen Monday evening, the North Little Rock City Council took the unusual action to move forward with an emergency drainage repair project without having enough votes to formally approve its funding. The project is to replace a storm drain affected by a large sinkhole in the 4200 block of Glenmere Road, where Glenmere runs into Fairway Avenue.

