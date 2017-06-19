Council faces levy decision in Sherwood
Sherwood City Council members are faced with at least two different proposals for a city sales-tax increase to support bonds to pay for street and drainage improvements. One ordinance would call a special election for a one-quarter percent sales and use tax to go before Sherwood voters, while the second asks for a special election for a three-quarter percent sales and use tax for voters to consider.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Sun
|Capt Obvious
|33
|Christopher Wilson
|Sat
|Something
|3
|Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14)
|Jun 22
|Karij
|2
|church of satan (Nov '16)
|Jun 22
|Mafc
|8
|Sedina McFarland
|Jun 21
|need help
|1
|Does any one know a Christopher allen wilson??
|Jun 21
|Always
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC