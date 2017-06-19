Council faces levy decision in Sherwood

Council faces levy decision in Sherwood

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

Sherwood City Council members are faced with at least two different proposals for a city sales-tax increase to support bonds to pay for street and drainage improvements. One ordinance would call a special election for a one-quarter percent sales and use tax to go before Sherwood voters, while the second asks for a special election for a three-quarter percent sales and use tax for voters to consider.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) Sun Capt Obvious 33
Christopher Wilson Sat Something 3
Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14) Jun 22 Karij 2
church of satan (Nov '16) Jun 22 Mafc 8
Sedina McFarland Jun 21 need help 1
Does any one know a Christopher allen wilson?? Jun 21 Always 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,667 • Total comments across all topics: 282,031,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC