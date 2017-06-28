Cop finds pregnant mom and toddler as...

Cop finds pregnant mom and toddler asleep on sidewalk

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Officer Norman is known in North Little Rock for his playfulness, kindness, and especially compassion for the people in his community. Cop finds pregnant mom and toddler asleep on sidewalk Officer Norman is known in North Little Rock for his playfulness, kindness, and especially compassion for the people in his community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Little Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RAPErt freaks out again 3 hr arkansas redneck 7
church of satan (Nov '16) 20 hr Sam 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
C W Brooks You have serious issues Jun 26 Guest 1
Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16) Jun 25 Capt Obvious 33
Christopher Wilson Jun 24 Something 3
Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14) Jun 22 Karij 2
See all North Little Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Little Rock Forum Now

North Little Rock Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Little Rock Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

North Little Rock...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,486 • Total comments across all topics: 282,107,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC