Ceci's Chicken and Waffles relocates to Conway
Ceci's Chicken and Waffles recently relocated from North Little Rock to 1600 Dave Ward Drive in Conway. Central Arkansas isn't known for its strong chicken and waffles culture, but Ceci is definitely out to make a name for her rendition of this famous dish.
