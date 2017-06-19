Boy, 5, dies after being left in Arkansas day care vehicle
A 5-year-old boy has died after he was left in a day care vehicle all day in eastern Arkansas, police said. The West Memphis Police Department said the boy was picked up by the day care at 6:40 a.m. Monday but was never taken inside Ascent Children's Health Services, which serves children with developmental disabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on...
|Sun
|guest
|4
|Woman Dies After Being Booked In Sherwood Jail (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Piss on Sherwood
|6
|Gang Leader Found Guilty (Feb '06)
|Jun 18
|Whites only
|10
|Kristen yancey
|Jun 17
|buck nasty
|25
|Moody hollow
|Jun 15
|Williams blood
|1
|Police officer's video goes viral of Livermore ...
|Jun 15
|love
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC