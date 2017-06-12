Alleged LRPD brutality civil suit in federal court: Day One
Tense legal drama in federal court today as attorneys squared off for a federal civil trial sought by a man who was pummeled by a Little Rock police lieutenant in October 2011 outside a restaurant on Kavanaugh Boulevard As seen in a bystander's video of the incident [above], Chris Erwin was struck at least 7 times in the face by Little Rock Police Lt. David Hudson outside Hillcrest's Ferneau restaurant on Oct. 29, 2011.
