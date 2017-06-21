4 arrested in after 10 pounds of methamphetamine found in vehicle in North Little Rock, police say
North Little Rock police arrested four people on drug trafficking charges after finding 10 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle Thursday morning, according to reports. Mark Gillespie, 52, of Little Rock; David Nunnelly, 32, of Quitman; Ricky Bennett, 38, of Conway; and Joyce Clarke, 32, of Jacksonville were each charged with trafficking a controlled substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: J Brooks Wiggins Attys (Mar '14)
|17 hr
|Karij
|2
|church of satan (Nov '16)
|20 hr
|Mafc
|8
|Sedina McFarland
|Wed
|need help
|1
|Does any one know a Christopher allen wilson??
|Wed
|Always
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Burnett fined $250, issued letter of caution on...
|Jun 18
|guest
|4
|Woman Dies After Being Booked In Sherwood Jail (Oct '09)
|Jun 18
|Piss on Sherwood
|6
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC