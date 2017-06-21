4 arrested in after 10 pounds of methamphetamine found in vehicle in North Little Rock, police say

North Little Rock police arrested four people on drug trafficking charges after finding 10 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle Thursday morning, according to reports. Mark Gillespie, 52, of Little Rock; David Nunnelly, 32, of Quitman; Ricky Bennett, 38, of Conway; and Joyce Clarke, 32, of Jacksonville were each charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.