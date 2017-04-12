Woman recovering after husband sets her on fire
Alrick Powell was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the U.S. Marshall's service in North Little Rock in connection to his wife reporting he set her on fire. Conway Police Department spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said that around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday the police department received a call from a man "who said his neighbor showed up at his back door screaming her husband had set her on fire."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Add your comments below
North Little Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,950
|church of satan
|Apr 8
|The devil loses
|6
|Arkansas voters clueless
|Apr 7
|guest
|2
|rehead from tobacco store on main st
|Apr 6
|Team Screwfixit
|2
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|Apr 6
|Nunya469
|1,781
|Pepperidge Farm Lawsuit with SDA's (Jul '16)
|Apr 5
|djc
|25
|Proposed HUD cutback worries officials in state
|Apr 4
|Oh my
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Little Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC