Woman recovering after husband sets her on fire

Alrick Powell was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the U.S. Marshall's service in North Little Rock in connection to his wife reporting he set her on fire. Conway Police Department spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said that around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday the police department received a call from a man "who said his neighbor showed up at his back door screaming her husband had set her on fire."

