U.S. PIRG: 30 Crossing one of nine worst highway boondoggles

12 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department's plan to widen Interstate 30 is a waste of $632 million in taxpayer dollars , an analysis by public policy and consumer groups says. A transportation fellow at the U.S. Public Interest Research Group called the AHTD plan, which would replace the I-30 bridge and widen the interstate from six to eight lanes plus "collector/distributer" lanes that would add another four lanes over 7 miles, "irresponsible."

