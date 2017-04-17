U.S. income taxes due today; North Li...

U.S. income taxes due today; North Little Rock's post office latest open

Today is the last day to file federal income tax returns because the normal tax deadline fell on the weekend this year and because Monday was an obscure holiday. The U.S. Postal Service in Arkansas will not have any special postal operations in place today, Arkansas District Manager Mike Hart said in a news release Friday.

