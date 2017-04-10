Suspect identified in slaying in NLR
The North Little Rock Police Department has named a suspect in a fatal shooting during a domestic disturbance Saturday night. The agency said in a statement that Felton Duncan, 28, is wanted on charges including first-degree murder in the killing of Rodney Austin, 44. Officers were called to a disturbance at a residence at 5822 MacArthur Drive, west of Parkway Drive, about 6 p.m. Saturday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.
